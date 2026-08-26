Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 FanCash for College Football Week 0, MLB & WNBA

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

College football is officially back, and Aug. 26 brings a loaded slate of games alongside MLB and WNBA action. New bettors can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo lets you bet on marquee matchups like North Carolina vs. TCU in Dublin, the Astros-Yankees showdown, and the Valkyries-Sun WNBA game.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 0 action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers a generous welcome offer that spans your first 10 days on the platform. You can claim up to $100 in bonus FanCash each day, for a maximum total of $1,000. The mechanics are straightforward: place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus FanCash.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on North Carolina to cover against TCU at noon ET on Aug. 26. If the Tar Heels fall short, you'll get $50 back in FanCash to use on future wagers. Win that bet, and you keep your winnings but don't receive the bonus. This structure makes it easy to explore the platform while betting on the biggest games of the week.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Losing bets return your stake as bonus FanCash, up to $100 per day.

You can claim this bonus for 10 consecutive days.

Bonus FanCash expires after seven days, so use it promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

When you explore sportsbook promos , you'll find that Fanatics' structure stands out for its flexibility. You're not locked into a single bet or a specific sport, so you can use your bonus FanCash on college football games like San Jose State-USC, MLB matchups like Dodgers-Braves, or the WNBA's Valkyries-Sun contest.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer for Week 0

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on college football, MLB, and WNBA games:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Tap the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and email address. Provide a valid government-issued ID and complete the identity verification process. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Select your preferred payment method and deposit at least $10 to qualify for the bonus. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonuses. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond your welcome bonus

Once you've claimed your welcome offer, Fanatics continues to reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonus bets, profit boosts, and parlay specials tied to major sporting events. You'll find these offers by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear throughout the week.

These promotions give you extra ways to maximize your betting experience on everything from college football to MLB to WNBA games. Whether you're chasing a specific matchup or looking to diversify your wagers, Fanatics keeps the promotional calendar fresh and competitive. Check back regularly to ensure you don't miss any limited-time offers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.