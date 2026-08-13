Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 FanCash for Lions vs. Bengals

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Lions vs. Bengals

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $100 in FanCash for each of your first 10 days. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer on the Lions-Bengals game. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus funds, up to $100. Win your bet, and you keep your winnings while maintaining your ability to claim the bonus on subsequent days.

The offer structure makes it ideal for preseason betting, where you can test different markets without the pressure of a regular-season matchup. You might back Detroit's backup quarterback to throw for over 150 yards, or bet on Cincinnati's defense to record multiple sacks. If either wager doesn't land, FanCash replaces your stake, letting you continue your streak the next day.

Key terms and conditions include:

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Losing bets return your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

Non-withdrawable bonus funds expire after seven days.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is only available to new account holders who haven't previously registered. The bonus structure encourages you to explore sportsbook promos across multiple days, making the Lions-Bengals preseason opener your launching point for up to $1,000 in total bonus potential.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Lions vs. Bengals

Claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on Lions-Bengals night:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and open a new account. Enter your personal information and verify your identity with a government-issued ID. Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on the Lions-Bengals game at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus funds. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

For a deeper look at what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review to explore all available features and betting options.

Additional bonuses and promotions at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues rewarding loyalty with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts, parlay specials, and seasonal offers designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the year. You'll find these promotions by navigating to the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly based on upcoming games and events.

Existing users can take advantage of daily odds boosts and parlay bonuses that apply to major sports leagues. These promotions change frequently, so checking the app ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your value. Whether you're betting on preseason football or waiting for the regular season to begin, Fanatics keeps fresh offers available for all account holders.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.