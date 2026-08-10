Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 FanCash for MLB & WNBA Today

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Monday's slate

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus funds each day for 10 consecutive days. Here's how it works: you place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics credits your account with your stake back as bonus funds, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process daily through your first 10 days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonus funds.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Red Sox to beat the Blue Jays at minus-110 odds on Monday. If Boston loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus funds to use on future bets. Win that same wager, and you keep your winnings without bonus funds. The flexibility of this offer means you can target different games throughout the slate, from the AL East matchup in Toronto to the late-night Brewers-Padres game on the West Coast.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Bonus funds are capped at $100 per day for 10 days.

Bonus funds expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw bonus funds.

Monday's slate gives you plenty of opportunities to deploy your bonus funds. The Red Sox-Blue Jays opener carries AL East weight, the Mets-Braves matchup brings NL East rivalry flavor, and the late-window Brewers-Padres game has playoff-style intensity. Whether you're targeting the Sky-Storm WNBA game or focusing on baseball's 10-game slate, the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus lets you build your bankroll while exploring the platform.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Monday's games

Getting started with Fanatics is straightforward. Follow these steps to activate your bonus and place your first wagers on Monday's action:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Open the app and select "Sign Up" to create your new account. Enter your personal information and verify your identity with a government-issued ID. During registration, enter promo code SIBONUS to activate the offer. Complete your account setup and select your preferred payment method. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to Monday's games and place your first wager of at least $1 at minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus funds, up to $100. Repeat this process each day for up to 10 days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus funds. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a deeper dive into Fanatics' features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Monday

Fanatics doesn't stop offering value after your first 10 days. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, boosts, and special promotions for existing users throughout the year. You can find these ongoing offers by checking the "Promos" section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly based on upcoming sporting events and seasonal opportunities.

Whether you're looking for parlay boosts on weekend NFL games, enhanced odds on major league matchups, or sport-specific promotions, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh. Existing users should make it a habit to check the app's promo hub before placing wagers, as these offers can significantly increase your potential returns on Monday's slate and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.