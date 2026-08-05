Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 FanCash for MLB & WNBA Wednesday Games

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 brings a loaded slate of baseball and basketball action, making it the perfect day to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days on the platform. Whether you're eyeing the Blue Jays-Astros matchup or the Storm-Liberty showdown, Fanatics gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll while betting on compelling games.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Wednesday's slate

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo lets you claim up to $100 in bonus FanCash each day for 10 consecutive days. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this process daily through your first 10 days on the platform, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on the Dodgers-Cubs game at minus-400 odds and lose. You'd get $50 back in FanCash. The next day, you could bet $100 on Cardinals-Yankees and lose again, earning another $100 in bonus FanCash. This structure gives you multiple chances to build your account while exploring all the sportsbook promos available on the platform.

Important terms to know: You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate this offer. A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify. The bonus expires Aug. 23, 2026, so you'll want to claim it soon. Your bonus FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days, so use it promptly on games like Nationals-Phillies, White Sox-Red Sox, or any other matchup on the slate. You'll need to complete a 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Wednesday's games

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin betting on Wednesday's action:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or access it through your web browser. Create a new account by providing your personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any sports market with minus-500 odds or longer, targeting games like Blue Jays-Astros or Storm-Liberty. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in bonus FanCash, which you can use on subsequent bets throughout your first 10 days. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings, and allow a few banking days for processing.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional bonuses and boosts available on Fanatics Sportsbook

Your welcome offer is just the beginning. Fanatics regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing users throughout the year. You'll find these offers by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where the platform highlights daily deals, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions. Whether you're betting on the Pirates-Brewers game later in the evening or checking back on Mercury-Dream, these ongoing bonuses give you extra value on every wager.

The platform updates its promotional calendar frequently, so make it a habit to check the Promos tab before placing bets. You might find boosted odds on popular matchups or special offers tied to specific sports. This approach ensures you're maximizing your betting experience and taking advantage of every opportunity Fanatics provides.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.