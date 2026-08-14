Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 FanCash for NFL, MLB, WNBA

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Friday, Aug. 14 brings a three-sport slate perfect for new bettors looking to maximize their welcome offer. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash across your first 10 days. You can use this bonus to bet on NFL preseason games, MLB matchups, and the Wings-Fever WNBA game all on the same day.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Friday's slate

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates as a 10-day offer where you can earn up to $100 in bonus FanCash each day. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

For Friday's action, you might place your first bet on the Dolphins-Commanders preseason game, the Cardinals-Cubs matchup, or the Wings-Fever WNBA contest. If your initial wager doesn't hit, you'll get your stake back as FanCash to use on subsequent bets throughout the weekend. The bonus expires after seven days, so you'll want to use your FanCash before it disappears.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

New users only; existing account holders are not eligible.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Bonus FanCash awarded up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

Non-withdrawable bonus expires after seven days.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this offer stands out because you can claim it repeatedly over 10 days. Whether you're betting on preseason football depth charts, MLB playoff positioning, or WNBA star power, you have multiple opportunities to earn bonus FanCash on Friday and beyond.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Friday's games

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and place your first bet on Friday's slate:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and familiarize yourself with the platform's features and betting options. Register by providing your personal information, government-issued ID, and any required verification documents. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer, targeting Friday's NFL preseason, MLB, or WNBA games. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in bonus FanCash within 24 hours. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential.

For more details on how Fanatics compares to other sportsbooks, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Friday

Your welcome bonus is just the beginning of what Fanatics offers. The sportsbook regularly features promotions and boosts for existing users, including parlay bonuses, profit boosts, and sport-specific offers. You can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly throughout the week.

After you've used your 10-day welcome bonus on Friday's three-sport slate and the weekend's action, keep checking the app for additional opportunities. Fanatics updates its promotional calendar frequently, so there's always something new for active bettors looking to maximize their value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.