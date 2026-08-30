Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 in FanCash for Memphis vs. UNLV

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Week 0 college football arrives Saturday, Aug. 30, and the late-night matchup between Memphis and UNLV offers the perfect opportunity to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. This Group-of-Five showdown in Las Vegas features two programs with legitimate top-tier aspirations, making it an ideal game to test your betting strategy. New users can maximize their welcome offer across multiple days of wagering, starting with this compelling matchup.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Memphis vs. UNLV

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $1,000 in bonus funds through a 10-day promotion. You'll claim sportsbook promos by wagering at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your initial bet on Memphis vs. UNLV loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, earning up to $100 in bonus funds each day.

Here's how the offer plays out in practice. Suppose you place a $50 wager on Memphis to cover the spread at -110 odds. If the Tigers lose, you receive $50 in FanCash to use on future bets. Conversely, if Memphis wins, you keep your winnings and can place another qualifying bet the following day. The bonus funds expire after seven days, so you'll want to use them promptly on other college football games or sports throughout the week.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager $1 or more on any sports market with minimum -500 odds.

Bonus funds expire after seven days from issuance.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

The Memphis vs. UNLV game serves as your first opportunity to activate this promotion. Both teams bring strong recent track records, with Memphis posting a 29-10 record over the last three seasons and UNLV going 30-12 in that same span. This matchup carries real implications for Group-of-Five standings, making it an excellent choice for your opening wager.

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Tigers-Rebels game

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer and place your first bet on Memphis vs. UNLV:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Tap "Sign Up" and provide your personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to unlock the promotion. Complete your account setup and select your preferred deposit method. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the bonus eligibility. Navigate to the college football section and locate the Memphis vs. UNLV game scheduled for 10 PM ET on Saturday, Aug. 30. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market with -500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your total bonus.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Memphis vs. UNLV

Your welcome bonus represents just the beginning of what Fanatics offers to active bettors. The sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions, boosts, and special offers designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season. These promotions appear in the "Promos" section of the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you can browse available bonuses and claim them with a single tap.

Existing users benefit from ongoing opportunities to earn additional value on college football, NFL, NBA, and other major sports. Fanatics updates its promotional calendar frequently, so checking the app regularly ensures you never miss a valuable offer. Whether you're looking for parlay boosts, profit boosts, or deposit matches, the Promos tab keeps you informed of every available opportunity.

The Memphis vs. UNLV matchup kicks off your journey with Fanatics, but the promotional benefits extend well beyond this single game. By claiming your welcome offer and exploring the full range of available promotions, you'll maximize your betting potential throughout the entire college football season and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.