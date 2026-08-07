Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 in FanCash for MLB & WNBA Games

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Friday's MLB and WNBA slate offers plenty of betting opportunities, and you can maximize your action with up to $1,000 in FanCash through a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. The offer is available through Aug. 23, giving you multiple days to claim bonuses on games ranging from the Braves-Yankees matchup to the late-night Dodgers-Diamondbacks showdown.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Friday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash for each of their first 10 days. Here's how it works: you place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back as a bonus, up to $100. You can repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Braves to beat the Yankees on Friday night at minus-110 odds. If Atlanta wins, you keep your winnings. If New York pulls off the upset, you'll receive $50 back in FanCash instead of losing the bet. You can then use that bonus on Saturday's slate, whether you're betting on the Mercury-Sun WNBA matchup or any other available game. The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this offer stands out for its flexibility and multi-day structure.

Key terms and conditions include:

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer is available only to new users in select states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can request a withdrawal.

Friday's 15-game MLB slate and two WNBA evening games provide excellent opportunities to test this offer. Whether you're backing the Dodgers against the Diamondbacks or the Dream against the Mystics, you have plenty of betting angles to explore.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Friday's action

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bets on Friday's games:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Create a new account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to Friday's games and place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available to existing Fanatics Sportsbook users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues to reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonus bets, profit boosts, and other incentives designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season. You can find these offers by checking the Promos section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly.

Whether you're a casual bettor looking to maximize Friday's slate or a seasoned player seeking additional value, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh. Make sure to check back frequently, especially during major sporting events like Friday's MLB and WNBA action, when special offers often become available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.