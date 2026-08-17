Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 in FanCash for Monday's MLB & WNBA Games

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Monday's sports slate delivers 11 MLB games and a WNBA matchup that gives you plenty of betting opportunities. New bettors can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through Aug. 23 using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Whether you're eyeing the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader, the Padres-Mets evening matchup, or the late Dodgers-Rockies game at Coors Field, this welcome offer gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Monday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo lets you claim up to $100 in FanCash for each of your first 10 days. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash. You can repeat this process daily through your first 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in total bonuses.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on the Padres to beat the Mets on Monday evening. If the Mets pull off the upset, you'll get $50 back in FanCash instead of losing that money. On the flip side, if the Padres win, you keep your winnings and can use them on Tuesday's slate or any other sportsbook promos available through Fanatics. The offer applies to any sport, so you can use it on the Cardinals-Reds doubleheader, the Braves-Twins game, or even the late Wings-Valkyries WNBA matchup.

Here are the key terms and conditions you need to know:

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Losing bets return your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

You can claim this bonus for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

The offer is available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

Monday's slate gives you the perfect starting point for this offer. The Cardinals-Reds doubleheader kicks things off early, followed by solid evening matchups like Padres-Mets and Braves-Twins. The Dodgers-Rockies game at Coors Field provides a late-night option with plenty of run-scoring potential, while the Wings-Valkyries WNBA game rounds out the night.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Monday's games

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Monday's action:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to Monday's games and select your first wager, such as a bet on the Padres-Mets matchup or the Dodgers at Coors Field. Place a $1 or larger bet at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential.

For more details on how Fanatics compares to other sportsbooks, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Monday

Your welcome bonus is just the beginning. Fanatics regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts for existing users, giving you ongoing opportunities to maximize your bets. These offers change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to sport-specific promotions.

To discover what's available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the "Promos" section. You'll find current offers tailored to upcoming games and events, whether you're betting on Tuesday's MLB action, midweek WNBA games, or any other sport. Checking this section regularly ensures you never miss a valuable promotion that could enhance your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.