Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 in FanCash for New Mexico State vs. Florida State

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Florida State's season opener against New Mexico State on Saturday, Aug. 30 presents the perfect opportunity to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New bettors can take advantage of this welcome offer while wagering on Mike Norvell's Seminoles as they look to turn around a disappointing two-year stretch.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for the FSU-New Mexico State matchup

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to claim up to $100 in bonus FanCash for each of their first 10 days on the platform. You'll place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus FanCash. This means you can use the New Mexico State vs. Florida State game as your first bet, then continue claiming bonuses over the next nine days.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Receive up to $100 in FanCash per day if your bet loses, for 10 consecutive days.

The bonus FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Let's look at how this works with the FSU-New Mexico State game. Say you place a $50 wager on Florida State to win at minus-200 odds. If the Seminoles lose, you'll receive $50 in bonus FanCash. If they win, you keep your winnings and can use another bet on day two of the promotion. This structure gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll while enjoying college football action.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus also includes a 1x playthrough requirement before you can request a withdrawal. Make sure to use your bonus FanCash before it expires after seven days, and verify your identity in advance to streamline the withdrawal process when you're ready.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for FSU vs. New Mexico State

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first wager on the Seminoles-Aggies matchup:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Select "Sign Up" and provide your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Navigate to the college football section and find the New Mexico State vs. Florida State game. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in bonus FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential.

For more details on what Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues to reward its users with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features betting boosts, parlay bonuses, and other special offers that can enhance your wagering experience throughout the college football season and beyond.

To discover what promotions are currently available, simply open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. You'll find updated offers that change regularly, giving you plenty of ways to add value to your bets on future games. Whether you're betting on FSU's comeback attempt or other matchups, these sportsbook promos can help you maximize your potential returns.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.