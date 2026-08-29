Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 in FanCash for North Carolina vs. TCU in Dublin

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

College football's Week 0 officially kicks off with North Carolina taking on TCU in Dublin on Saturday, Aug. 29, and it's the perfect time to join Fanatics Sportsbook. New bettors can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. This welcome offer lets you bet on the Tar Heels and Horned Frogs matchup while building your bonus over your first 10 days on the platform.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for the UNC vs. TCU game

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers a straightforward path to bonus value. You'll place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, earning up to $100 in bonus funds each time for a total of $1,000.

Here's how it plays out with the North Carolina vs. TCU game. Say you place a $50 bet on UNC to cover the spread at minus-110 odds on Saturday. If the Tar Heels fall short, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on future wagers. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can place another qualifying bet on Sunday to continue building your bonus. The flexibility of this offer means you can target different markets throughout the game or pivot to other sports as the week progresses.

Key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

FanCash awards are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can request a withdrawal.

When you explore sportsbook promos , you'll find that Fanatics' 10-day structure stands out. Most welcome offers front-load their value into a single bet or deposit match. This one spreads opportunity across multiple days, making it ideal for bettors who want to test the platform without committing everything to one wager on the UNC-TCU matchup.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for North Carolina vs. TCU

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on the Tar Heels and Horned Frogs:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer. Choose your preferred deposit method and fund your account with at least $10. Navigate to the North Carolina vs. TCU game or any other market with minus-500 odds or longer. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Once you've claimed your initial welcome bonus, Fanatics continues to reward loyalty with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily boosts, parlay specials, and sport-specific offers that give existing users extra value on their wagers. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from college football to the NFL, NBA, and beyond.

To stay on top of what's available, check the "Promos" section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You'll find current offers listed with clear expiration dates and eligibility requirements, making it easy to spot deals that match your betting interests. Whether you're looking for enhanced odds on the next big game or a parlay boost to amplify your potential payout, Fanatics keeps fresh opportunities in front of you.

The combination of a generous welcome offer and consistent promotions for returning users makes Fanatics a compelling choice for bettors at every level. Start with the North Carolina vs. TCU game on Aug. 29, claim your bonus, and explore what the platform offers as you build your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.