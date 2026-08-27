Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 in FanCash for Rams vs. Chargers

The preseason finale between the Rams and Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27 is the perfect opportunity to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. This matchup at SoFi Stadium gives you a chance to test your betting skills while earning bonus funds. Whether you're backing the Rams or Chargers, you can maximize your value with this welcome offer available through Aug. 23, 2026.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Rams vs. Chargers

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $1,000 in FanCash across your first 10 days of betting. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, meaning the Rams-Chargers game on Aug. 27 serves as your first opportunity to claim bonus funds.

Let's say you bet $50 on the Rams to cover the spread in the preseason finale. If that wager loses, you'll get $50 back in FanCash to use on future bets. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can continue building your bankroll. The bonus FanCash expires after seven days, so you'll want to use it before it disappears. Here are the key terms you need to know:

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this offer.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Receive up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash bonus expires after seven days from receipt.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

When you explore sportsbook promos , you'll find that Fanatics' welcome offer stands out for its flexibility and generous structure. The 10-day window gives you multiple chances to earn bonus funds, and the Rams-Chargers game kicks off your journey perfectly.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Rams vs. Chargers game

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the Rams and Chargers take the field on Thursday, Aug. 27:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and open a new account. Provide your personal information and government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on the Rams-Chargers game at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus funds. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a deeper dive into the platform and its features, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to see what makes this sportsbook a top choice for bettors.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the Rams vs. Chargers matchup

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and placed bets on the Rams-Chargers preseason finale, Fanatics continues to reward you with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonus bets, profit boosts, and enhanced odds for existing users throughout the sports calendar. You can find these daily and weekly offers by navigating to the Promos tab on the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly.

Fanatics makes it easy to stay in the loop on the latest promotions without missing out on value. Whether you're betting on NFL games, college football, basketball, or other sports, you'll discover fresh opportunities to maximize your winnings. Check back frequently during the season to take advantage of limited-time boosts and special offers tailored to upcoming matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.