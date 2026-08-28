Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 in FanCash for Seahawks vs. Chiefs

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Friday's preseason finale between Seattle and Kansas City offers the perfect opportunity to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code available through Aug. 28. This matchup showcases two backup quarterbacks in their final auditions before roster cutdowns, making it an intriguing betting event. New users can start their Fanatics journey by wagering on the Seahawks-Chiefs game and earning bonus funds along the way.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Seahawks vs. Chiefs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to claim up to $100 in FanCash for each of their first 10 days, totaling up to $1,000. Here's how it works: place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days, making the Seahawks-Chiefs game your first opportunity to earn bonus funds.

For example, if you place a $50 wager on the Seahawks to cover the spread and lose, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. If you win that same bet, you keep your winnings but don't earn the bonus. The beauty of this offer is that you can use your FanCash on future bets throughout the NFL preseason and beyond. Here are the key terms and conditions:

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Claim up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This welcome offer is available only to new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

When you bet on the Seahawks-Chiefs game, you're watching Jalen Milroe lead Seattle's offense for the entire contest while Garrett Nussmeier runs Kansas City's attack at Arrowhead. These backup quarterbacks will determine much of the game's flow, and their performances could influence your betting decisions throughout the evening. The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but Fanatics' multi-day approach gives you multiple chances to build your bonus balance.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Seahawks vs. Chiefs

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started and place your first wager on Friday's preseason finale:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Create a new account by providing your personal information and government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any Seahawks vs. Chiefs market with minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For more details on how Fanatics compares to other sportsbooks, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Beyond the welcome offer, Fanatics regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing users throughout the year. You'll find daily specials, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers that can enhance your betting experience. To discover these additional opportunities, navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you can browse available offers and add them to your account with a single tap.

The Seahawks-Chiefs preseason finale marks the beginning of your Fanatics journey, but the promotional opportunities extend far beyond Friday night. Whether you're interested in NFL regular season betting, college football, basketball, or any other sport, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh and engaging. Check back regularly in the app to ensure you never miss a valuable boost or bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.