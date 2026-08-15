Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $100 in FanCash for UFC 330

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

UFC 330 brings championship-level action to Philadelphia on Saturday, Aug. 14, and bettors can capitalize on the card with up to $1,000 in FanCash through a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. The main event features Islam Makhachev defending his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry in a fascinating style clash that demands your attention. New users can claim this welcome offer and use it across the entire fight card, starting with the title fight.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for UFC 330

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new bettors to earn up to $100 in FanCash for each of their first 10 days on the platform. Here's how it breaks down: you place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you receive your stake back as a bonus, up to $100. You can repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days, building toward the full $1,000 bonus.

For UFC 330, imagine you place your first $100 bet on Makhachev to win the main event at minus-200 odds. If Makhachev defeats Machado Garry, you keep your winnings and can use them for day two of your bonus. If the upset happens and Machado Garry pulls off the victory, you receive $100 in FanCash to use on the co-main event featuring Mackenzie Dern versus Gillian Robertson. This flexibility makes the offer valuable across the entire card.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026, giving you a limited window to claim it.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo stands out for its flexibility and multi-day structure. Rather than a single bonus bet, you get 10 chances to earn FanCash, making it ideal for bettors who want to explore the platform across multiple events.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for UFC 330

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on the Makhachev versus Machado Garry main event:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Open the app and select "Sign Up" to create your new account. Enter your personal information and verify your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any UFC 330 market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn the full $1,000 bonus. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a comprehensive look at what Fanatics Sportsbook offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Additional promotions and boosts available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and placed bets on UFC 330, Fanatics continues to reward loyalty with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly features parlay boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific bonuses that can enhance your betting experience. These promotions change frequently and are tailored to major sporting events throughout the year.

To discover what's currently available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. You'll find a curated list of active offers that you can apply to your next wagers. Whether you're betting on UFC fights, football, basketball, or any other sport, Fanatics ensures existing users have access to fresh opportunities to maximize their returns.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.