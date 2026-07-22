Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Dodgers vs. Phillies, Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of July 22, giving new users a chance to bet on Dodgers vs. Phillies and earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Start with up to $100 back on your first wager today.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on day one, making Wednesday's rubber match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies a great place to start. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you get your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, building toward a total of up to $1,000 in FanCash across the welcome period.

Say you back Eric Lauer and the Dodgers on the moneyline in Wednesday's series finale. If Los Angeles wins, you pocket the profit as usual. If the Dodgers fall short and your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake in FanCash, up to $100, so your first day on the platform stays protected. The same logic applies if you side with Aaron Nola and the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY.

This welcome offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible offers among current sportsbook promos, giving you a full 10 days to spread your action across multiple games and markets rather than forcing everything into a single bet.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Dodgers vs. Phillies

Signing up and placing your first bet on Wednesday's Dodgers-Phillies matchup takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your mobile device to access all available markets, banking options and customer support features. Open the app and tap to register a new account, providing the required personal information including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS when prompted during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify for the promotion. Navigate to the Dodgers vs. Phillies game and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users on Dodgers vs. Phillies

Once you have worked through the welcome offer, Fanatics continues to reward active bettors with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts and other bonuses tied to marquee matchups throughout the MLB season. Checking the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the easiest way to stay current on what is available each day.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.