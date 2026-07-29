Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on MLB & WNBA Games for Up to $100 in FanCash
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of July 29, giving new users a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. Place a $1 wager on any MLB or WNBA game today and get up to $100 back in FanCash if it loses.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for MLB & WNBA games
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a simple daily structure that rewards new users over their first 10 days on the platform. On day one, you place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100. Wednesday's MLB and WNBA slate gives you plenty of options to get started.
Say you back the Mariners to beat the Dodgers in the night's marquee matchup. If Seattle comes up short, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. If the Mariners pull off the win, you keep your winnings as normal and still have nine more days to claim the daily FanCash match. The same logic applies to any WNBA play, whether you're backing Minnesota against Toronto or taking Golden State in the late game against Phoenix.
Here is a quick look at the key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:
- New users only — no existing Fanatics Sportsbook account required.
- Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.
- Minimum deposit of $10 required.
- Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.
- FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.
- Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.
- The overall offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.
- Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY.
This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible welcome offers available right now. You can browse other top sportsbook promos to compare what else is on the market before committing.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for today's MLB & WNBA slate
Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up and place your first bet on today's games.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started.
- Open the app and tap to register a new account, providing the required personal information including a government-issued ID for verification.
- Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during registration to activate the welcome offer.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any available banking method in the app.
- Navigate to today's MLB or WNBA slate, select a market with odds of -500 or longer, and place a wager of at least $1.
- If your day-one bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account, subject to a 1x playthrough before withdrawal.
For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users on MLB & WNBA game days
Fanatics does not limit its promotions to new users. Existing account holders can find regularly updated odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses by tapping the Promos tab directly inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The offers rotate frequently, so it is worth checking back on busy MLB and WNBA game days to see what is available. Keeping an eye on that section is one of the easiest ways to add extra value to your wagers throughout the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.