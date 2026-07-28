Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on MLB & WNBA, Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of July 28, unlocking up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Start with Tuesday's loaded MLB slate and the Fever-Storm WNBA rematch to kick off your welcome offer on day one.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works for MLB & WNBA betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash each day for their first 10 days, adding up to $1,000 in total bonuses. Tuesday's MLB and WNBA slate is the perfect starting point for day one of this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus. All you need to do is place a $1 wager on any eligible market at odds of -500 or longer.

Here is how the day-one scenario plays out using Tuesday's action. If you bet $1 on the Cubs-Cardinals game or the Fever-Storm matchup and your wager loses, Fanatics returns your stake as up to $100 in FanCash. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to continue collecting FanCash through the welcome offer.

Key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Place at least $1 on any market with minimum odds of -500.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash bonus funds expire after seven days and carry a 1x playthrough requirement.

The overall offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Fanatics is one of the more flexible options among current sportsbook promos, and the 10-day structure means you are not locked into a single outcome on day one. Check out more available sportsbook promos to compare what is on the market before signing up.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Tuesday's slate

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Tuesday's MLB and WNBA games tip off.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform and its available features. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification purposes. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any available banking method within the app. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any eligible market at odds of -500 or longer — Tuesday's Cubs-Cardinals rivalry game or the Fever-Storm WNBA rematch are strong day-one options. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout the week. Checking the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the easiest way to stay current on what is available, especially during busy stretches like a full MLB Tuesday slate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.