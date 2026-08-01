Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on MLB & WNBA, Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available Aug. 1 for new users ready to bet on Saturday's MLB and WNBA slate. Place a $1 wager on any qualifying market and get your stake back in up to $1,000 in FanCash if it loses, up to $100 on day one.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for MLB & WNBA betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward path to earning FanCash during their first 10 days on the platform. Each day, place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you get your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. Saturday's loaded MLB and WNBA board makes it an ideal starting point.

Say you open your account and place $10 on the Red Sox to beat the Dodgers in Saturday night's marquee matchup. If Los Angeles wins and your bet loses, Fanatics returns your $10 as FanCash. If Boston covers and your bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to continue earning through the welcome offer.

Here is a quick look at the key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

New users only — no existing Fanatics Sportsbook account required.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash expires after seven days and carries a 1x playthrough requirement.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus stacks across 10 consecutive days for up to $1,000 in total FanCash, making it one of the more generous welcome offers among current sportsbook promos . Saturday's slate, headlined by Red Sox-Dodgers, Yankees-Cubs at Wrigley, Rangers-Astros, and WNBA matchups featuring the Aces and Liberty, gives you plenty of markets to choose from on day one.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Saturday's slate

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS only takes a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your offer before Saturday's first pitch or tip-off.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Tap to create a new account and enter your personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Place a wager of at least $1 on any Saturday MLB or WNBA market at odds of -500 or longer — Red Sox-Dodgers, Yankees-Cubs, or Aces-Sky are all strong options to kick things off. If your day-one bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook for MLB & WNBA

Current Fanatics Sportsbook users are not left out of the action on a big Saturday slate. Fanatics regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and targeted promotions tied to major events across MLB, the WNBA, and other sports. The best place to find what is available is the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently throughout the week. Check it before Saturday's games tip off to see what bonuses are live for the day's action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.