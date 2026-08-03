Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on MLB & WNBA, Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Aug. 3, and new users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Start with tonight's MLB and WNBA slate, including Dodgers-Cubs and Aces-Dream, and put your first day's offer to work right away.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for MLB & WNBA betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is built around a simple daily match structure. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. Tonight's MLB and WNBA games give you a strong starting point for day one.

Say you place $100 on the Dodgers to win at Wrigley Field tonight. If Los Angeles wins, you keep your winnings as normal. If the Cubs pull off the upset and your bet loses, Fanatics returns up to $100 in FanCash to your account. That FanCash can then be used across other sportsbook promos and markets throughout your first 10 days.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 per day.

The offer repeats each day for your first 10 days, for a total potential value of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before requesting a withdrawal.

This offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY. Confirm your state is eligible before registering to ensure you can access the full offer.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for tonight's MLB & WNBA slate

Signing up and placing your first bet on tonight's games takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before the first pitch or tip-off.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started and explore the platform's features, banking options, and customer service tools. Register a new account by providing the required personal information for identity verification, including a government-issued ID. The process takes just a few minutes to complete. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer before completing sign-up. Select a preferred banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to tonight's MLB or WNBA markets, such as Dodgers-Cubs or Aces-Dream, and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your day-one bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, visit our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook for MLB & WNBA

Fanatics Sportsbook does not limit its value to new users. The platform regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers tied to major sporting events, including MLB and WNBA games throughout the season.

The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the Promos section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it is worth checking back before each night's slate to see what is live.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.