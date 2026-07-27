Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Monday's MLB Slate and Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of July 27, giving new users a chance to bet on Monday's 12-game MLB slate and earn up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. Start with today's games and put your first day's offer to work.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Monday's MLB slate

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on day one, with the same opportunity available each of your first 10 days on the platform. That means Monday's MLB card is the perfect place to start, whether you're targeting Phillies-Marlins, Braves-Mets, or the late-window Astros-Angels matchup.

Here's how day one works: place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings as normal. If it loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 for that day.

For example, say you back the Phillies on the moneyline in their Monday matchup against Miami. If Philadelphia wins, you collect your payout. If they fall short, you get your stake back in FanCash to use on the next day's slate. That's the structure for each of your first 10 days, making this one of the more straightforward sportsbook promos available to new users right now.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

Available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users only.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo expires Aug. 23, 2026.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is built to give new users a full 10-day runway, but Monday's MLB card is where it all begins. With division matchups, playoff-positioning games, and a deep late window, there's no shortage of spots to place that first wager.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Monday's MLB games

Signing up and placing your first bet on Monday's slate takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Tap to create a new account and enter the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Navigate to Monday's MLB slate, select a game such as Phillies-Marlins or Astros-Angels, and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your day-one bet loses, Fanatics will credit up to $100 in FanCash to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features and betting markets, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users on MLB Monday

The welcome offer is just the starting point at Fanatics Sportsbook. Existing users can find a rotating selection of odds boosts, profit boosts, and game-specific promotions by visiting the Promos tab directly within the app. These offers are updated regularly and often align with the biggest games on the current slate, including busy MLB nights like this one. It's worth checking the app before placing any wager to see what's available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.