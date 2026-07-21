Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Red Sox vs. Orioles for up to $100 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Tuesday, July 21, unlocking up to $1,000 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Use tonight's Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup as your day-one bet to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Red Sox vs. Orioles

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get into the action for Tuesday night's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles. Place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on any market, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 on day one. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, building toward a total welcome package worth up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Here's how the day-one math looks using tonight's Red Sox vs. Orioles game as an example. If you place a $100 wager on Boston to extend its 14-game winning streak and the bet loses, Fanatics returns your $100 stake as FanCash. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings outright and still have nine more days to claim additional FanCash through the same process.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. Before diving in, review the key terms and conditions below:

Only available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If the bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

The offer is available for each of your first 10 days using the sportsbook.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Fanatics is one of the more competitive options among current sportsbook promos , particularly for new users looking to ease into betting on a marquee MLB series like this one.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is a quick process. Follow these steps to place your first bet on tonight's Red Sox vs. Orioles game:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform, including banking options and customer support features. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for identity verification. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer before completing sign-up. Select a preferred payment method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to tonight's Red Sox vs. Orioles game and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account for day one. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before requesting a withdrawal. FanCash expires after seven days, so use it promptly.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, odds, and overall experience, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to watch beyond Red Sox vs. Orioles

Fanatics Sportsbook doesn't stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit enhancements, and other promotions for existing users across major sports and events. To stay current on what's available, check the "Promos" tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.