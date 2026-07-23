Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Twins vs. Guardians for up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available Thursday, July 23, and new users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Use today's Twins vs. Guardians matchup as your day-one bet to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Twins vs. Guardians

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a straightforward way to get into the action. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. Thursday's series finale between Minnesota and Cleveland is a natural starting point.

Say you back Gavin Williams and the Guardians on the moneyline and Cleveland falls short again after Wednesday's 10-6 loss. Your qualifying wager comes back as FanCash, up to $100. On the other hand, if you side with Taj Bradley and the Twins and Minnesota pulls off the win, you keep the profits with no FanCash needed. Either way, your first day is covered.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only who register with promo code SIBONUS.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Place at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets, up to $100 per day.

The offer repeats each day for your first 10 days, for up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus FanCash expires seven days after it is issued.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. Be sure to check out other sportsbook promos to compare what is available across the market.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Twins vs. Guardians

Signing up and placing your first bet on Thursday's game takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the offer before first pitch:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and open it on your mobile device. Tap to register a new account and provide the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method. Navigate to Thursday's Twins vs. Guardians game and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to begin day one of the promotion. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires in seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for the Twins vs. Guardians series

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Current customers can find the latest deals by visiting the Promos section directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With the AL Central race heating up and Jose Ramirez back in the Cleveland lineup, there is plenty of action to take advantage of throughout the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.