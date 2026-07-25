Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Yankees vs. Phillies and Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of July 25, giving new users a chance to bet on Yankees vs. Phillies and earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Place your first wager today and get up to $100 back in FanCash if it loses.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Yankees vs. Phillies

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on day one, making Saturday's Yankees-Phillies matchup a great starting point. Wager at least $1 on any market tied to the game at odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash up to $100. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, building toward a total welcome offer of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

Here is a quick look at how day one plays out with this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo. Say you place a $100 wager on Ryan Weathers to hold the Phillies in check through the early innings. If the bet wins, you keep your winnings as usual. If it loses, Fanatics credits your account with up to $100 in FanCash, giving you a strong foundation heading into the remaining nine days of the offer.

Before you dive in, review the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

The offer is repeatable for each of your first 10 days, with a maximum total of $1,000 in FanCash.

This offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Fanatics is one of the more flexible options among current sportsbook promos , particularly for new users who want to ease into betting across a full week of action rather than committing everything to a single wager.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Yankees vs. Phillies

Claiming this offer before the Yankees-Phillies game is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and explore the platform, including banking options and customer service tools available directly within the app. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to qualify for the offer. Place a wager of at least $1 on any Yankees vs. Phillies market at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, you receive up to $100 in FanCash for day one of the promotion. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use any FanCash earned before it expires after seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users on Yankees vs. Phillies

Fanatics does not limit its promotions to new users. Existing account holders can regularly find odds boosts, profit enhancements, and other bonuses by visiting the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The available offers tend to rotate around major games and events, so checking in before Saturday's Yankees-Phillies matchup is worth a moment of your time. Staying current with what Fanatics has available can add real value to your betting routine throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.