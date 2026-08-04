Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Earn Up To $1K FanCash Starting With Tuesday's MLB and WNBA Games

Tuesday, Aug. 4 brings a packed slate of 15 MLB games and a compelling WNBA matchup, making it the perfect day to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Whether you're eyeing the Dodgers-Cubs showdown at Wrigley Field or the Brewers-Pirates clash, new users can maximize their betting power across these marquee matchups. The offer runs through Aug. 23, so now is the time to sign up and start your winning streak.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Tuesday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers an impressive welcome bonus that spans your first 10 days on the platform. New users can claim up to $100 in FanCash each day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000 in bonuses. To activate this offer, you'll need to use the promo code SIBONUS during registration and make a minimum $10 deposit.

Here's how the bonus works on Tuesday's games: Place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. For example, if you bet $50 on the Dodgers to beat the Cubs and the wager loses, you'll get $50 in FanCash credited to your account. If you win that same bet, you keep your winnings as normal cash. You can repeat this process each of your first 10 days, meaning Tuesday's games serve as day one of your bonus opportunity.

The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this offer stands out for its flexibility and generous structure. Here are the key terms and conditions:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

New users only; existing account holders are not eligible.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum minus-500 odds.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll across Tuesday's action. Whether you're backing the Yankees against the Cardinals in the Bronx or the Brewers' quest for the National League's best record, each day presents a fresh chance to earn bonus funds.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Tuesday's matchups

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer and begin betting on Tuesday's games:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Select your preferred deposit method and fund your account with at least $10. Navigate to Tuesday's games and place your first wager of at least $1 at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional bonuses and promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus, Fanatics continues to reward loyal bettors with ongoing promotions and boosts. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings, including parlay boosts, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on select matchups. You'll find these additional opportunities by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers refresh regularly throughout the week.

Existing users can take advantage of these recurring promotions to enhance their betting experience on games like the Braves-Marlins series or the Diamondbacks-Padres showdown. The "Promos" tab makes it easy to discover limited-time offers tailored to your favorite sports and betting preferences. By checking this section consistently, you'll never miss a chance to add extra value to your wagers on Tuesday's action or any other sporting event.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.