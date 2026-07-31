Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $100 FanCash for Friday's MLB & WNBA Slate

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of July 30, and new users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. Start with Thursday's MLB and WNBA slate, including Mariners-Dodgers and Liberty-Aces, to kick off your welcome offer.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for MLB & WNBA betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day match offer, giving new users up to $100 in FanCash each day for their first 10 days on the platform. Thursday's MLB and WNBA card is the perfect starting point, with marquee matchups like Mariners-Dodgers and the Liberty visiting the Aces in Las Vegas giving you plenty of markets to choose from on day one.

Here is how the offer works in practice. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings as normal. If your bet loses, say you back the Mariners against the Dodgers and Seattle falls short, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100 for that day.

The key terms and conditions to keep in mind are listed below:

Only available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who do not already have an account.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before requesting a withdrawal.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

The cumulative value of the welcome offer reaches up to $1,000 in FanCash when you repeat the process each day for 10 consecutive days. Thursday's slate, headlined by Mariners-Dodgers late and the Liberty-Aces showdown in Las Vegas, gives you a strong opening day to get started. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is one of the more flexible structures available among current sportsbook promos , since you are not locked into a single large wager to unlock the full value.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday's MLB & WNBA slate

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Thursday's games tip off and first pitches fly.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get familiar with the platform and its available features. Register a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. The process takes just a few minutes to complete. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method to qualify for the bonus. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer. Thursday's MLB and WNBA slate offers strong options, from Mariners-Dodgers to Liberty-Aces. If your day-one bet loses, you receive up to $100 in FanCash. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before submitting a withdrawal request. Verify your identity in advance to avoid delays, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, visit our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not limit its promotions to new users. Current account holders can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses by navigating to the Promos tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The available offers tend to rotate around major sporting events and busy slate days, so it is worth checking in before you place your next wager. Whether you are betting on MLB, WNBA, or another sport, there is often something worth grabbing before tip-off or first pitch.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.