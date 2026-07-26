Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Get Up to $100 in FanCash for Yankees vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of July 27 and gives new users a chance to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days. Start by betting on Yankees vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball and earn up to $100 in FanCash on day one.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Yankees vs. Phillies

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is structured as a 10-day welcome offer, giving new users the chance to earn up to $100 in FanCash each day for their first 10 days on the platform. Sunday Night Baseball between the Yankees and Phillies is the perfect place to start on day one. Place a qualifying wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on the game, and if that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100.

To put it in concrete terms: if you place a $50 wager on the Yankees to win at Citizens Bank Park and Cristopher Sánchez shuts them down, you receive $50 back in FanCash. If Aaron Judge comes through with a big swing and your bet wins, you keep the winnings as normal cash. Either way, your first day on Fanatics Sportsbook is covered.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available to new users only who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minimum odds of -500.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

The offer can be repeated each day for your first 10 days, for up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

FanCash bonus funds are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before requesting a withdrawal.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

This offer stacks up well against other sportsbook promos on the market. You can browse additional options by visiting our full list of sportsbook promos to compare what is available heading into Sunday night.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Sunday Night Baseball

Claiming this offer before the Yankees and Phillies take the field is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your first day-one wager placed in time for first pitch.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started and explore the platform before registering. Open the app and register by providing the required personal information for account verification, including a government-issued ID. The process takes only a few minutes to complete. Enter Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer before completing sign-up. Select a preferred banking method and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the day-one FanCash offer. Navigate to the Yankees vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball game and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If the bet loses, you receive up to $100 in FanCash. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on any FanCash received before requesting a withdrawal. Verify your identity in advance to avoid delays in processing.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for existing users on Yankees vs. Phillies

Already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account? The platform regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users, and Sunday Night Baseball is exactly the kind of marquee matchup that tends to attract featured promotions. Fanatics keeps its current offers updated and easy to find inside the app. Head to the "Promos" tab to see what is available before the Yankees and Phillies get underway at Citizens Bank Park.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.