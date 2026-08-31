Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Start Claiming $1,000 for College Football

Week 1 college football kicks off Thursday and runs through Labor Day, delivering some of the most anticipated matchups of the season. New bettors can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code through Aug. 31. Start your college football betting journey by placing wagers on marquee games like Clemson at LSU, Boise State at Oregon, and more.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 1 college football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in bonus FanCash for each of their first 10 days on the platform. This means you can build your bankroll across the entire opening weekend of college football, starting with Thursday's Colorado at Georgia Tech matchup and extending through Monday's SMU at Florida State game. The bonus structure gives you multiple opportunities to capitalize on the season's biggest early-season contests.

Here's how the offer works: Place a $1 wager on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus FanCash, up to $100 per day. For example, if you bet $75 on Clemson to cover the spread against LSU on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET and the Tigers fall short, you'll get $75 in FanCash to use on future bets. Conversely, if your wager wins, you keep your winnings and can continue building your account throughout the week.

Important terms and conditions to know before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this offer.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus.

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Bonus FanCash expires after seven days, so use it quickly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026, so act now to take advantage.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

The beauty of this offer lies in its flexibility across Week 1's packed schedule. Whether you're eyeing Oregon's championship aspirations against Boise State or Lane Kiffin's LSU debut against Clemson, you can spread your bonus opportunities across multiple games and days. The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but Fanatics' 10-day structure stands out for giving bettors extended value during college football's most exciting opening weekend.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 1

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin betting on Week 1 college football:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Create a new account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer, such as a spread or moneyline bet on Thursday's Colorado at Georgia Tech game. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in bonus FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process each day for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available to existing Fanatics Sportsbook users

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and settled into the platform, Fanatics continues rewarding its users with ongoing promotions throughout the college football season. The sportsbook regularly features boosts, enhanced odds, and special betting offers that give you extra value on your wagers. You'll find these promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals appear regularly based on upcoming games and events.

Existing users should check the Promos tab frequently, especially during Week 1 when Fanatics typically rolls out enhanced offerings for marquee matchups like Clemson at LSU and Oregon against Boise State. These promotions complement your welcome bonus and provide additional ways to maximize your college football betting experience. Make it a habit to review available offers before placing your bets, as you might discover boosts that improve your potential returns.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.