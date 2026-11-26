Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash . As of Thursday, Nov. 26, new users can use this offer on the Bears vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day game, with the NFC North lead on the line.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Bears (8-2) head to Detroit to face the Lions (8-2) in a holiday showdown with real stakes. Both teams share the division lead, and both bring star power to the table. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you a way to back your side while building a bankroll of FanCash for the week ahead.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Bears vs. Lions

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus turns one qualifying bet into a week of rewards. You place your first $20 wager on Bears vs. Lions, which counts as day one of the offer. From there, you earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

I like how this structure keeps you engaged beyond a single game. Thanksgiving is just the opening act, and the rest of the NFL slate gives you plenty of markets for the daily bets that follow. Here are the key terms to know:

The offer is open only to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first wager must be $20 or more on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each daily reward expires 24 hours after it is issued, so plan to use it quickly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Here is how it plays out with the game as your day one bet. Say you put $20 on the Lions to beat the Bears. If Detroit wins, you collect your winnings and still unlock the $50 FanCash reward. If Chicago wins and your bet loses, you still unlock the same $50 in FanCash, because the reward depends on placing the qualifying wager and not on the result.

That makes the game itself a compelling place to start. Caleb Williams is 0-4 against Detroit, but the Bears are 5-0 since their loss to Green Bay and Jeffery Simmons has injected life into the defense. Whether you trust the Lions at home or believe Chicago finally breaks through, the offer works the same way. For more ways to compare sportsbook promos , check out our full breakdown of current deals.

Bears vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day odds at Fanatics Sportsbook

Here is how Fanatics Sportsbook prices the Chicago vs. Detroit Thanksgiving Day game, set for 1:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Bears -127, Lions +111.

Spread: Bears -2.

Total: 55.5 points.

Odds can move before kickoff, so check the app for the latest lines. The Bears are slight favorites on the road, which says plenty about how the market views this rivalry. Any of these markets can serve as your qualifying bet, as long as the odds are -500 or longer.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350

Getting started takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your Bears vs. Lions wager and activate the offer:

Click the link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Find the Bears vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day game and select your market. Place a wager of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily.

Remember that your first bet on the Bears and Lions counts as day one, so you will want to place it before kickoff. Then keep the momentum going with the next six days of bets. Want a deeper look at the platform before you sign up? Read our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos after Bears vs. Lions

The welcome offer is only the beginning. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for existing customers, covering NFL games, college football, the NBA and more.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. New offers appear often, so a quick check before each game day can pay off. With the Bears and Lions set to meet again in Week 17 on Jan. 3, you will likely see fresh promotions tied to that rematch as well.

Must be 21 or older and located in an eligible state to participate. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.