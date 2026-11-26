The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when new users bet $20. As of Thursday, Nov. 26, this welcome offer is live, so you can start with Chiefs vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football tonight.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Chiefs vs. Bills sets the stage for the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo

Few games carry more weight than this Thanksgiving finale. Buffalo leads the AFC at 9-1, Kansas City sits at 8-2, and playoff seeding hangs in the balance when the teams kick off at 8:20 PM ET at Highmark Stadium on NBC.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes meet for the 11th time, and the head-to-head record is tied 5-5. Buffalo has won six straight games while averaging 31 points, and Kansas City has scored at least 34 points in three consecutive wins.

The history adds extra spice. Buffalo has won the past five regular-season meetings, but Kansas City has taken the past four postseason matchups. Think of it as a heavyweight bout where each fighter owns a different belt.

The red zone could decide the night. Kansas City owns the top-ranked red-zone defense, allowing touchdowns on just 36% of opponents' possessions. Buffalo scored touchdowns on two of five red-zone trips in Sunday's 26-9 win over Miami, so finishing drives is a clear point of emphasis.

Kansas City will be without Kenneth Walker III for a third straight game because of a groin injury. Rookie Emmett Johnson has stepped in and topped 100 rushing yards in each of the past two games. Buffalo brings the league's second-ranked rushing attack at 146.9 yards per game, so early-down efficiency should shape the script.

The Chiefs have also held opponents below 14 points six times this season. That defensive résumé makes the total a popular talking point for bettors who want to back a side or a number.

I like this game as a first wager because the storylines are easy to follow and the markets are deep. You can choose a side, a spread or a total and still use the same Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Chiefs vs. Bills

This is one of the more creative sportsbook promos because the reward comes in daily installments. You bet $20 or more, and Fanatics Sportsbook unlocks $50 in FanCash each day for a week. That adds up to $350 in total.

Chiefs vs. Bills counts as your first qualifying bet, which makes it day 1 of the seven-day stretch. Here are the terms to know:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must register with promo code SIBONUS350.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your qualifying wager must be $20 or more on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, for a total of $350.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

Each day's reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use it quickly.

The offer is available only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Here is what that looks like on Thursday night. Say you bet $20 on Buffalo at -165 and the Bills win. You collect your winnings, and your daily FanCash keeps rolling in as you place a qualifying bet each day.

Now say you bet $20 on Kansas City at +135 and Buffalo wins. Your wager does not return, but the FanCash schedule still moves forward as long as you place a qualifying bet each day. The welcome offer does not depend on whether this first bet wins or loses.

Chiefs vs. Bills odds for Thursday Night Football

Here are the lines for Chiefs vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET at Fanatics Sportsbook:

Moneyline: Kansas City +135, Buffalo -165.

Spread: Buffalo -3.

Total: 45.5 points.

Buffalo is the favorite on every line, which fits its 9-1 record and home-field edge. The 45.5-point total sits in a range that balances Buffalo's scoring surge against Kansas City's stingy defense. Odds can move before kickoff, so check the app for the latest numbers.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Chiefs vs. Bills

Signing up takes just a few minutes, and you can finish before kickoff. Follow these steps to lock in the offer and get your first bet down on tonight's game:

Click any link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Find Chiefs vs. Bills on the Thursday Night Football board. Place a $20 or larger bet on the moneyline, spread, total or another market at -500 odds or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to keep earning $50 in FanCash daily.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers after Chiefs vs. Bills

The welcome offer is only the opening drive. Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts and bonuses for existing customers, and the lineup changes often as the NFL season moves toward the playoffs.

Open the Promos tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is available. Check it before each game, because the best boosts tend to appear around marquee matchups like this one.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.