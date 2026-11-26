New users who sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 can bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash on Thursday, Nov. 26. Make your first wager on the Philadelphia vs. Dallas Thanksgiving game, and the rewards start rolling in right away.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Eagles vs. Cowboys

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is built around a seven-day stretch. You place a qualifying $20 bet, then earn $50 in FanCash each day for a week, totaling $350. Your wager on Philadelphia vs. Dallas counts as bet 1, which kicks off the whole run.

Dallas hosts Philadelphia at 4:30 PM ET at AT&T Stadium on Fox, in the middle game of the Thanksgiving tripleheader. The Cowboys sit at 5-6, while the Eagles are 3-7 after both teams won Sunday. Dallas won the first meeting 38-21 on Oct. 26 and is looking for a season sweep.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus comes with specific terms, so here is what you need to know:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first bet must be $20 or more on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after it is issued, with each daily reward expiring 24 hours after it arrives.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Here is how it plays out on this game. Say you put $20 on the Cowboys to cover the spread. If Dallas wins big and your bet cashes, you collect your winnings, and your $350 in FanCash still unlocks at $50 per day.

If you back Philadelphia and the Eagles fall short, the welcome offer still works the same way. Your qualifying bet starts the FanCash schedule whether it wins or loses. You then need to return and place a qualifying bet each day to keep earning the daily $50.

Browse more sportsbook promos to compare other welcome offers before you decide where to play.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving odds: Dallas is a big home favorite

Here are the current Fanatics odds for the Philadelphia vs. Dallas Thanksgiving game, set for 4:30 PM ET:

Moneyline: Philadelphia +340, Dallas -455.

Spread: Dallas -8.5.

Total: Around 48 points.

Dallas carries the heavier price at -455 on the moneyline, so a $20 bet there would return a small profit. The Eagles at +340 offer a bigger payout if they pull the upset. Keep the -500 minimum in mind, because the Cowboys moneyline at -455 qualifies for the offer.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Signing up takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in the offer and bet on the Thanksgiving game:

Click the link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Find the Philadelphia vs. Dallas game and place a $20 or larger bet at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash quickly, since every reward expires 24 hours after it is issued.

Want a closer look at the platform before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users beyond Eagles vs. Cowboys

The fun does not stop once you claim your welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for current customers, giving you more ways to back your favorite teams.

To see what is available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and check the Promos section. New deals pop up often around big games, so a quick look before each slate can pay off.

Bettors should be 21 or older and located in an eligible state. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.