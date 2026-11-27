Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to get $350 in FanCash when you bet $20 on Denver vs. Pittsburgh. This welcome offer is available to new users on Friday, Nov. 27, and your Black Friday wager on the Broncos and Steelers kicks off the rewards.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Broncos vs. Steelers

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo turns one $20 wager into $350 in FanCash. I like how this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus rewards you for coming back, not just for placing a single bet. Your first wager on the Black Friday game counts as day 1 of the seven-day reward window.

Here are the key terms for the offer:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your qualifying bet must be $20 or more on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and each day's reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Say you bet $20 on Denver to win and the Broncos extend their winning streak to seven games. Your wager pays out, and you still earn the $50 in FanCash for day 1. Say you back Pittsburgh and the Steelers fall at home. The bet loses, but the daily FanCash rewards still unlock as long as you meet the qualifying bet requirement each day.

The matchup gives you plenty to think about. Denver is 8-2 and has led at halftime in five of its six straight wins, while Pittsburgh is 1-4 when trailing at the break. The Steelers hold the league's third-ranked rushing defense and seventh-ranked scoring defense, so bettors may want to weigh the spread and total carefully. Mason Rudolph takes over at quarterback for Pittsburgh, which adds another wrinkle.

Want to compare more welcome bonuses before you choose? Browse the latest sportsbook promos to see how this offer stacks up.

Denver vs. Pittsburgh Black Friday game odds: Can the Broncos cover on the road?

Here are the Fanatics Sportsbook lines for the Denver vs. Pittsburgh Black Friday game at 3:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Denver -245, Pittsburgh +200.

Spread: Denver -5.

Total: 37.

Denver enters as a clear favorite, but the low total points to a defensive battle. The Broncos have scored at least 13 first-half points in five straight games, while Pittsburgh has not lost at home this season. Odds can change before kickoff, so check Fanatics Sportsbook for the latest numbers.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Denver vs. Pittsburgh

Claiming the offer takes only a few minutes, so you can lock in your bet before the 3:00 PM ET kickoff. Follow these steps to sign up and wager on the Black Friday game:

Click the link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet on Denver vs. Pittsburgh at odds of -500 or longer. Collect your first $50 in FanCash, then place a qualifying bet each day for the next six days to earn the rest.

Remember that each daily reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use your FanCash quickly. Want a closer look at the app, markets and features before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The Black Friday game is just the start of what Fanatics has to offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, and many tie directly to big NFL matchups.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. I check it before every slate, since new offers can pop up as kickoff approaches. Keep an eye on it so you never miss a chance to add extra value to your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.