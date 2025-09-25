SI

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn Up to $250 in FanCash for Thursday Night Football

Brian Giuffra

Earn up to $250 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo on Thursday Night Football, stacking bonuses across five qualifying wagers.
Earn up to $250 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo on Thursday Night Football, stacking bonuses across five qualifying wagers. / Sports Illustrated

CLAIM NOW. dark. Up to $100 Back in FanCash. Fanatics New

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is the perfect way to start betting on Thursday Night Football as the Seahawks visit the Cardinals. Earn $50 in FanCash each day by placing a single $10 wager on five consecutive days, totaling $250. This offer is not available in the state of New York. For more options, view our sportsbook promos.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thursday Night Football 

If you want to maximize the Fanatics Sportsbook promo on Thursday Night Football, here are the key terms and conditions to understand:

  • Place one $10+ cash wager per day on five separate, consecutive qualifying wagers.
  • Only the first eligible wager per day qualifies (minimum odds of -500).
  • Earn $50 in FanCash each day (up to $250 total over five days).
  • FanCash credited within 72 hours, non-withdrawable but usable for betting.
  • Cannot place all five wagers on a single day.
  • The offer is automatically applied to new accounts (no promo code required).
  • Not available in New York.

Since FanCash is awarded regardless of wager outcome, consider targeting plus-money odds for your qualifying bets. This lets you chase higher returns on your picks while stacking the guaranteed FanCash bonus.

Additional offers: 

  • Up to $100 in FanCash if your football bet loses (not available in NY): Simply deposit and bet $10+ on TNF, and if your bet loses, you’ll receive up to $100 in FanCash
  • Up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (not available in MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): For 10 days, make a bet each day and earn up to $100 in FanCash if your bet misses for that day. If you do not bet for a day, you are ineligible to claim that day’s $100.

How to start earning FanCash for Thursday Night Football

To get your $250 FanCash bonus, you must place one qualifying $10 wager per day on five consecutive days. You cannot place all five qualifying wagers on the same day. Here is how to claim:

  1. Register and verify a new account (no promo code needed).
  2. Deposit at least $10.
  3. Place a $10+ cash wager at -500 odds or longer on Thursday Night Football.
  4. Repeat with one qualifying wager per day for four more consecutive qualifying wagers.
  5. Receive $50 FanCash each day, for a total of $250, credited within 72 hours.

For a full overview of features, visit our Fanatics Sportsbook review.

Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook app for today's best promos.

  • 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Thursday Night Football.

Compare online betting promos for Thursday Night Football

Sign up at three more sportsbooks to claim additional welcome offers.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

Home/Betting Promo