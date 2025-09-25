Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn Up to $250 in FanCash for Thursday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is the perfect way to start betting on Thursday Night Football as the Seahawks visit the Cardinals. Earn $50 in FanCash each day by placing a single $10 wager on five consecutive days, totaling $250. This offer is not available in the state of New York. For more options, view our sportsbook promos.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thursday Night Football
If you want to maximize the Fanatics Sportsbook promo on Thursday Night Football, here are the key terms and conditions to understand:
- Place one $10+ cash wager per day on five separate, consecutive qualifying wagers.
- Only the first eligible wager per day qualifies (minimum odds of -500).
- Earn $50 in FanCash each day (up to $250 total over five days).
- FanCash credited within 72 hours, non-withdrawable but usable for betting.
- Cannot place all five wagers on a single day.
- The offer is automatically applied to new accounts (no promo code required).
- Not available in New York.
Since FanCash is awarded regardless of wager outcome, consider targeting plus-money odds for your qualifying bets. This lets you chase higher returns on your picks while stacking the guaranteed FanCash bonus.
Additional offers:
- Up to $100 in FanCash if your football bet loses (not available in NY): Simply deposit and bet $10+ on TNF, and if your bet loses, you’ll receive up to $100 in FanCash
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (not available in MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): For 10 days, make a bet each day and earn up to $100 in FanCash if your bet misses for that day. If you do not bet for a day, you are ineligible to claim that day’s $100.
How to start earning FanCash for Thursday Night Football
To get your $250 FanCash bonus, you must place one qualifying $10 wager per day on five consecutive days. You cannot place all five qualifying wagers on the same day. Here is how to claim:
- Register and verify a new account (no promo code needed).
- Deposit at least $10.
- Place a $10+ cash wager at -500 odds or longer on Thursday Night Football.
- Repeat with one qualifying wager per day for four more consecutive qualifying wagers.
- Receive $50 FanCash each day, for a total of $250, credited within 72 hours.
For a full overview of features, visit our Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook app for today's best promos.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Thursday Night Football.
Compare online betting promos for Thursday Night Football
Sign up at three more sportsbooks to claim additional welcome offers.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.