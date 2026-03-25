Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for MLB Opening Day: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an incredible opportunity to celebrate MLB Opening Day. New customers can bet $5 and receive $200 FanCash immediately when wagering on Thursday's exciting slate of games. This welcome offer is available through March 26, making it perfect timing for baseball's biggest day. Don't miss out on the best sportsbook promos available for Opening Day action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for MLB Opening Day betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers instant value for new customers ready to bet on MLB Opening Day. After creating your account and placing a qualifying $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500, you'll immediately receive $200 in FanCash. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no bonus code and provides the full bonus amount at once.

Thursday's Opening Day slate features incredible matchups perfect for your qualifying bet. Whether you back Paul Skenes and the Pirates against the Mets, or choose the Dodgers with World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound against Arizona, your $5 wager unlocks the full bonus. If you bet $5 on the Red Sox at -150 odds and they win, you'll collect your winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. Even if Boston loses, you still receive the complete $200 FanCash reward.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:

Must toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager.

Qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of account opening.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to additional terms found in the app.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer for Opening Day

Getting started with your MLB Opening Day betting is simple with these straightforward steps.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your new account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Make your first deposit using any available payment method. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying $5 bet on any MLB Opening Day game with odds of -500 or better. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your bet settles.

For complete details about this welcome offer and platform features, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the Opening Day welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional opportunities throughout the baseball season. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These ongoing promotions complement the welcome bonus and provide continued betting value.

The sportsbook frequently features enhanced odds on popular MLB markets, profit boosts for same-game parlays, and seasonal promotions tied to major baseball events. Existing customers should regularly review available promotions to maximize their betting experience throughout the 2026 season.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.