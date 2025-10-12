Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $250 in FanCash for NFL Week 6
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo brings a unique twist to NFL Week 6. With no unbeaten teams left after some wild upsets, this offer is a great way for new users to get into the madness. You can earn $50 in FanCash each day over five days, totaling $250. This promotion stands out among current sportsbook promos for football fans.
What you need to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 6
If you want to get the most out of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NFL Week 6, here are the crucial terms and conditions you should know:
- New users must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify.
- Place one cash wager of $10 or more per day, for five consecutive days, at odds of -500 or longer.
- Earn $50 in FanCash each day (up to $250 total) credited within 72 hours of wager settlement.
- FanCash expires seven days after being issued and is non-withdrawable.
- Only the first qualifying wager per day counts; all five wagers cannot be placed in a single day.
- This offer is not available for New York residents.
To maximize this bonus, consider placing your qualifying bets on markets with plus-money odds. Since the FanCash is guaranteed, targeting bigger potential payouts can increase your value with each wager during the five days.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive days for NFL Week 6
To claim your FanCash for NFL Week 6, you must place one qualifying wager of $10 or more per day for five consecutive days. Here is how to get started:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store, Google Play Store, or use the QR code available on their website.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, email address, mailing address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. You must also authenticate your email to activate your account.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
- Place one cash wager of at least $10 at odds of -500 or longer. Only the first qualifying wager each day counts toward the offer.
- Repeat this process for five consecutive days to receive $50 in FanCash per day, for a total of $250. FanCash will be credited within 72 hours of each qualifying wager’s settlement and expires seven days after it is issued.
For more details on the platform and experience, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Is there a Fanatics Sportsbook promo for existing users?
Yes, by checking out the app, you’ll be able to find bonuses that are available to both new and existing users.
- Game Day Guarantee: You can get up to $100 in FanCash every game day if your football bet loses.
More NFL Week 6 sports betting offers
You can prepare for the rest of the NFL season by claiming thousands more with the offers below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.