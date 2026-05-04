Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to $350 for NBA/NHL Game 7s

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets instantly — or $350 over seven days in select states — just for placing a $20 wager. With Game 7s in both the NHL and NBA, plus a full MLB slate, May 3 is the perfect time to explore the best sportsbook promos available.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for today's Game 7s and MLB action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is straightforward: place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer, and you'll receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. In select states, you can opt for $350 in bonus bets delivered in $50 daily increments over seven days instead.

Today's card is loaded with high-stakes action. The Canadiens and Lightning meet in a Game 7 after six consecutive one-goal decisions, including four overtime finishes. The Raptors and Cavaliers also go to a decisive game after RJ Barrett's overtime three-pointer forced the series to a seventh game. The Wild and Avalanche round out the evening in a second-round NHL matchup.

Say you place $20 on the Canadiens to win Game 7 and they pull it off. Your initial $20 cash bet pays out normally, and your $200 in bonus bets is already waiting in your account. If the Lightning win instead, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to use across any available market. Either way, the bonus bets are issued the moment your qualifying bet settles.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Your qualifying bet must be a single cash wager of at least $20 with odds of -500 or longer.

You must opt in by turning the promotion on in your bet slip — not just on the Promos page.

The qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after they are issued.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit — not the original bonus amount. For example, a $20 bonus bet that returns $15 in winnings pays out $15.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager, withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early.

The $350 over seven days option is available in IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY only.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for today's games

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. No promo code is required — everything applies automatically when you register through the links on this page. Follow these steps to get started:

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create your account. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish registration. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods. Turn on the promotion directly in your bet slip, then place a minimum $20 wager on any eligible market — such as tonight's Canadiens vs. Lightning or Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 7 — with odds of -500 or longer. Once your bet settles, collect your $200 in bonus bets instantly (or begin receiving $50 per day for seven days if you are in an eligible state for that offer). Head to the Cashier section to withdraw any cash winnings from your initial bet.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More ways to win with Fanatics Sportsbook today

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code welcome offer is just the beginning. Fanatics consistently rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and reload offers for existing users throughout the week. The best place to find them is the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new deals are regularly added around major sporting events. With Game 7s in both the NHL and NBA tonight, it is worth checking that section before you place your next bet!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.