Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: How to Earn $250 FanCash for LSU vs. Vanderbilt
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn up to $250 in FanCash just in time for LSU vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 18. Place a qualifying wager each day for five days to receive $50 in FanCash daily. Among current options, this Fanatics offer stands out as one of the leading sportsbook promos in the market.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for LSU vs. Vanderbilt and what you need to know
Before you dive into LSU vs. Vanderbilt, here are the essential terms for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo:
- New users must deposit at least $10 to activate the offer.
- Place a $10+ cash wager at odds of -500 or longer.
- Earn $50 in FanCash per day for five consecutive days (total $250).
- Only one qualifying wager per day counts. Bets cannot be stacked on the same day.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable and credited within 72 hours of settlement.
- This offer is not available in New York.
Since FanCash is awarded whether your wager wins or loses, consider targeting plus-money odds when placing your daily bets. This approach can maximize your long-term returns while ensuring you receive the full FanCash bonus.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive days for LSU vs. Vanderbilt
To participate, you must place one qualifying $10 wager per day on five consecutive days to collect the full $250 in FanCash — you can place your first bet on LSU vs. Vanderbilt.
Here are the steps to claim:
- Register by downloading the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store, Google Play Store, or by scanning the QR code on their website. Complete sign-up with your full name, email, mailing address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Authenticate your email to activate your account.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Place a qualifying cash wager of $10 or more at odds of -500 or longer each day for five consecutive days.
- Receive $50 in FanCash for each qualifying day, credited within 72 hours of wager settlement. FanCash expires in seven days and is non-withdrawable.
For a comprehensive look at the platform, read our Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos available today
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out the app for all the latest promotions.
Compare promos for LSU vs. Vanderbilt
Check out the welcome offers below to claim thousands more in bonus bets.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.