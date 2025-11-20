Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Thursday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with an opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash while betting on Thursday Night Football action on Thursday, Nov. 20. This major AFC showdown features the Buffalo Bills visiting the Houston Texans in a critical Week 12 matchup. Both teams enter this contest riding momentum from Week 11 victories, with the Bills staging a comeback against Tampa Bay and the Texans securing a last-second field goal win over Tennessee, making this an ideal game to explore sportsbook promos.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Bills vs Texans
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn FanCash when their daily wagers lose over a 10-day period. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. When betting on Thursday Night Football between the Bills and Texans, if your wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will return the full stake up to $200 in FanCash within 72 hours.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Bills to cover the spread against Houston and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. If you bet $250 on the Texans moneyline and lose, you'll receive the maximum $200 in FanCash for that day. The key terms include:
- Daily wagers must be $1 minimum with odds -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Wagers must settle as losses to earn FanCash.
- No promo code required for activation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and doesn't require a promo code. Follow these steps to begin earning FanCash on Thursday Night Football:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by clicking any link on this page and downloading the mobile app.
- Verify your identity with personal information, including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your SSN.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first $1+ wager on Bills vs Texans or any qualifying market with odds -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake (up to $200) within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more detailed information about this operator, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond this new-user offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the NFL season. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing promotions complement the sportsbook's loyalty program and provide additional value for regular bettors looking to enhance their Thursday Night Football wagering experience.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on any Thursday Night Football wager.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.