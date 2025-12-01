Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash
Missouri sports betting is officially live, and new users can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to get started with $300 in FanCash. This Monday, Dec. 1, the launch of legal sports betting in Missouri gives Show-Me State bettors access to one of the best sportsbook promos with Fanatics to get started with today.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works in Missouri
The Fanatics Missouri Sportsbook promo gives new users a simple way to earn up to $300 in FanCash. To claim, place a $10 wager on each of your first three days of betting, and you’ll receive $100 in FanCash per day, win or lose.
For example, if you bet $10 on your first day and lose, you’ll still get $100 in FanCash. Repeat this on days two and three, and you’ll have collected the full $300 in FanCash.
This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus has a few key terms:
- A minimum $10 deposit is required to activate the offer.
- Place a $10 bet each day for three consecutive days. Win or lose, you’ll receive $100 in FanCash per day for a total of $300.
- Minimum odds of -500 apply.
- FanCash expires 365 days after issuance.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus in Missouri
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward for new Missouri users. Follow these steps to activate your welcome bonus and start betting on local teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, or Missouri Tigers:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account with your full name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email confirmation.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $10 wager on your first day of betting. You’ll receive $100 in FanCash regardless of the outcome.
- Repeat your $10 wager on the next two days to unlock the remaining $200 in FanCash, completing the full $300 total.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.
