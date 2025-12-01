Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Get up to $4,715 in New-User Bonuses
Missouri sportsbook promos are now live, giving new bettors access to a full slate of welcome offers as the state’s online sports betting market opens. Approved operators are rolling out sign-up bonuses for legal Missouri sports betting worth a combined $4,715, giving you plenty of value right from the start. Create your account, claim your welcome offers, and begin betting with bonus funds already in your corner.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$5
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$10
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
bet365
Bet $5, get $365 win or lose
No code required
$10
theScore Bet
Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win
No code required
$10
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code delivers a fast, straightforward way for new bettors to get started. After registering and making a deposit, you’ll unlock DraftKings’ welcome offer: ‘Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets’. After placing your initial wager, your bonus bets are added to your account right away, win or lose, and can be used on any eligible market now that Missouri sports betting is live. It’s an easy boost for anyone looking to jump in with extra value from day one.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is only for new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- This welcome bonus is available through Jan. 4, 2026.
- Users who previously claimed a DraftKings pre-launch bonus are not eligible.
- Bonus bet returns include winnings only, not the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can now register and claim the BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500. After signing up and depositing at least $10, you’ll unlock BetMGM’s welcome bonus: a second-chance first bet worth up to $1,500. If your opening wager settles as a loss, BetMGM refunds the amount in bonus bets, giving you another shot to start strong. If it wins, you keep the profit, but you won’t receive any bonus bet. It’s a sizable safety net and one of the most appealing Missouri sportsbook promos for building an early bankroll.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the BetMGM bonus.
- Bonus bets from this promotion expire seven days after being issued.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets (each 20% of the stake), while wagers of $50 or less earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the bonus amount itself.
All bonus bets must be used within seven days of crediting.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
The FanDuel Missouri promo code offer is straightforward, and no code is needed to activate. Sign up through the designated links, make your first deposit, and place a $5 wager to unlock $300 in bonus bets, win or lose. It’s one of the easiest ways for new bettors to get started, offering strong upfront value now that Missouri sports betting is live.
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager triggers $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after being credited.
- The $300 in bonus bets is awarded even if your qualifying wager loses.
- Only one new-user offer can be claimed per player.
- This welcome bonus is available through Dec. 21, 2025.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo gives new users two strong welcome options. The primary offer is ‘Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash’. After signing up, depositing $10 or more, and placing a qualifying wager of at least $10, you’ll receive a daily no-sweat bet for three days, with up to $100 per day refunded as FanCash if your wager loses. Missouri bettors can also choose an alternative welcome offer: place your first cash wager to receive 10 no-sweat bets over 10 days plus $2,000 in FanCash.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 or older are eligible.
- Players can place one qualifying wager per day for up to three days, with stakes of $10 or more.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers do not receive refunds.
- A maximum of $100 per day is refunded as FanCash.
- Daily wagers are optional, but missed days cannot be reclaimed.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code SIBONUSMO gives new users a straightforward welcome offer. After signing up and placing a qualifying $5 wager, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins. It’s a simple, low-risk way for Missouri bettors to add extra value right from the start.
Key terms for this Caesars Missouri offer:
- This promotion is available exclusively to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager must win to trigger the $150 bonus bet payout.
- Each profit boost requires a minimum wager of $1 at odds of –10000 or longer.
- The maximum stake allowed per profit boost is $25, with up to $2,500 in additional winnings possible per token.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being credited.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.