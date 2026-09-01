Fanatics Sportsbook Promo SIBONUS: Claim $1K FanCash Betting on Week 1 College Football

Week 1 of the 2026 college football season arrives with more than 90 games across five days, and there's no better time to join Fanatics Sportsbook. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through Sept. 1 using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. Start your account and place your first wager on any of the marquee matchups this weekend, including LSU hosting Clemson on Saturday night at 7:30 PM ET.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 1 college football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a chance to earn bonus funds across your first 10 days on the platform. Here's how it works: place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, building toward the full $1,000 bonus.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on LSU to cover the spread against Clemson on Saturday night. If the Tigers fall short, you'll get $50 in FanCash credited to your account. If you win that bet, you keep your winnings and can place another qualifying wager the next day. The bonus FanCash expires after seven days, so you'll want to use it before it disappears. This offer applies to all sportsbook promos available through Fanatics, making it an excellent way to explore the platform's full range of betting options.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this welcome offer:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Losing bets return your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day for 10 days.

Bonus funds expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026, so claim it before the deadline passes.

You must complete a 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 1

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on this weekend's college football action:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your personal information, including your name, email, and date of birth. Provide a government-issued ID and complete the identity verification process. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Select your preferred banking method and deposit at least $10 to qualify for the bonus. Navigate to the college football section and select a game from Week 1, such as LSU versus Clemson. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential.

For more details on how Fanatics Sportsbook operates and what makes it stand out, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Week 1

Fanatics regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing users throughout the season. Once you've claimed your welcome offer and settled into the platform, you can find these ongoing promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The app displays all active offers, including odds boosts on specific games and bonus bets tied to major events.

Whether you're betting on Week 1 matchups or looking ahead to future college football weekends, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh. Check back frequently to see what new opportunities become available, and always review the terms before claiming any bonus. This approach ensures you maximize value throughout the entire season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.