Fanatics Sportsbook Promo SIBONUS: Get $1K FanCash Starting With a Bet on MLB or WNBA

Tuesday, Aug. 18 brings a loaded slate of baseball and basketball action, making it the perfect time to claim up to $1,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. The MLB schedule features divisional matchups and star power, while the WNBA delivers the Fever-Tempo headliner with Caitlin Clark. New users can start their welcome offer on day one by betting on any of these games.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Tuesday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in FanCash for each of their first 10 days. Here's how it works: place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days, building toward the full $1,000 bonus.

Let's say you place a $50 bet on the Yankees-Orioles game on day one and lose. You'll get $50 in FanCash back to use on future wagers. If you win that same bet, you keep your winnings and can place another qualifying bet the next day. The flexibility of this offer makes it ideal for Tuesday's deep slate, where you can target different games across the full MLB schedule and WNBA matchups.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per day if your bet loses, for up to 10 days.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026, so claim it while it's available.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll across Tuesday's action. Whether you're targeting the Fever-Tempo WNBA game or diving into the Yankees-Orioles divisional battle, you have 10 days to maximize this welcome offer.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Tuesday's slate

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the offer and place your first bet on Tuesday's games:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Create a new account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to Tuesday's games and place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For a deeper dive into the platform and all its features, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Tuesday

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is just the beginning. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, Fanatics regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing users throughout the year. These bonuses cover everything from specific sports and leagues to individual games and player props.

To discover what's currently available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. You'll find daily offers, seasonal boosts, and special promotions tied to major sporting events. This means your betting experience continues to improve long after you've used your initial welcome bonus.

Tuesday's MLB and WNBA slate is the perfect entry point to explore everything Fanatics has to offer. Start with your welcome bonus on the Yankees-Orioles game or Fever-Tempo matchup, then explore the full range of promotions available to keep your momentum going.

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