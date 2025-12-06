FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 for UFC 323 Dvalishvili vs Yan
New users can claim a generous welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code required for UFC 323 on Saturday, Dec. 6. The main event features bantamweight champion Merab "The Machine" Dvalishvili defending his title against former champion Petr Yan in what promises to be an explosive rematch. Take advantage of sportsbook promos and claim $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager wins.
FanDuel promo code offer details for UFC 323
This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry and offers excellent value for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your first wager on any available market, including UFC 323 betting options. If your initial bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Minimum deposit and bet amount of $5.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your qualifying wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on Dvalishvili to win by decision at +150 odds and he wins, you'd receive your original $5 stake plus $7.50 in winnings, along with $150 in bonus bets. If you lose your initial wager, you won't receive the bonus bets. Dvalishvili's dominant wrestling and cardio advantage make him a strong favorite, having taken Yan down 11 times in their previous encounter while maintaining a significant striking advantage.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Dvalishvili vs Yan
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before UFC 323 begins Saturday. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 qualifying bet on any available market, including UFC 323 options.
- If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is needed during registration, making this one of the simplest welcome offers available. For more information about betting options and platform features, read our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for current customers beyond the initial welcome offer. These regular promotions can enhance your betting experience and provide additional value throughout major sporting events like UFC 323. Check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover current offers, including profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that complement your UFC betting strategy.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
