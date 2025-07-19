FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win for UFC 318
UFC 318 is here, and FanDuel is stepping into the octagon with one of the best sportsbook promos for fight fans. New customers can score $150 in bonus bets by placing a $5 wager, and if it wins, the bonus is yours. No FanDuel promo code is required.
With Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier headlining a can’t-miss card, it’s the perfect time to back your pick and boost your bankroll.
Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel UFC 318 offer
You don’t need a FanDuel promo code to unlock this welcome bonus, but there are a few key terms to keep in mind before placing your first bet:
- Sign up through the FanDuel Sportsbook app; downloading the app is required to register and claim the offer.
- Deposit and wager at least $5 on UFC 318 or any other available market.
- There’s no minimum odds restriction on your qualifying bet.
- If your first bet wins, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets, credited to your account within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn.
Since your qualifying bet must win to trigger the bonus, we suggest backing a heavy favorite to improve your chances of securing the $150 in bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
In addition to its new-user bonus, FanDuel is stacking the card with UFC 318 odds boosts and limited-time promos for Saturday’s fights. Here’s what’s available:
- Fight Night Profit Boost: Get a 30% profit boost token that you can use on any boxing or MMA bet.
- FanDuel referral program: You can earn $50 in bonus bets if you refer a friend, they register, and place a qualifying sports bet.
How to claim $150 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Getting started with this FanDuel promo code for UFC 318 offer takes just a few easy steps:
- Register: Click any link on this page to create your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Download the app to complete registration and claim your bonus. No FanDuel promo code needed; simply sign up and get ready to bet.
- Make a deposit: Add at least $5 to your account to qualify for the offer.
- Place a bet: Wager $5 or more on UFC 318 or any other eligible market.
- Use your bonus: If your first bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.
Compare UFC 318 betting promos
FanDuel’s $5 to win $150 bonus is one of the best UFC 318 sportsbook promos for new users. It’s a simple, low-risk way to boost your bankroll before the Holloway vs Poirier main event, and you’ll find even more top sportsbook offers listed below.
BetMGM
Caesars
FanDuel
DraftKings
UFC 318 betting promo
Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you winBet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you winBet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win
Promo Code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus Form
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
$150 in bonus bets
Six $25 credits
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.