Our FanDuel promo code offer delivers up to $250 in bonus bets for Black Friday football. No code is required. As of Friday, Nov. 27, this is one of the best sportsbook promos for betting on Texas vs. Texas A&M.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Texas vs. Texas A&M

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is simple, and no FanDuel promo code is needed to claim it. New users place a $5 qualifying wager each day for five consecutive days, and FanDuel awards a $50 bonus bet after each daily wager settles. Tonight's rivalry game at Kyle Field, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET on ABC, works perfectly as your day 1 wager.

This FanDuel sign-up bonus rewards you whether your first bet wins or loses. Say you put $5 on Texas to cover the spread and Arch Manning leads the No. 3 Longhorns to a comfortable win. You collect your winnings, and FanDuel still sends your $50 bonus bet. Say you back Texas A&M to cover and the Aggies fall short. You lose your $5 stake, but the $50 bonus bet still arrives within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market. Your Texas vs. Texas A&M bet counts as day 1.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat the $5 wager for the following five consecutive days to earn the full $250. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus bet stake is not returned in any winnings.

Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and they cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn. If a bonus bet wins, the winnings become withdrawable.

The matchup gives bettors plenty to weigh. Texas enters at 9-2 overall and 6-2 in SEC play, while Texas A&M sits at 4-7 and 1-7 in the conference. Manning completed 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns against Arkansas, and Texas A&M scored just seven points in a 28-7 loss at Oklahoma. Texas will also play without safety Kobe Black, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Colin Simmons gives the Longhorns a real edge up front with 10.5 sacks this season. Texas won last season's meeting 27-17, and this is the 121st meeting between the rivals. Whichever side you like, you can build your day 1 wager around the spread, moneyline or total.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel odds for Texas vs. Texas A&M

Here are the current FanDuel odds for tonight's game at 7:30 PM ET:

Moneyline: Texas -465, Texas A&M +360.

Spread: Texas -11.5.

Total: 41.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Texas vs. Texas A&M

Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets and place your first wager on the Black Friday rivalry game.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap to create your new account. No FanDuel promo code is required. Verify your identity and complete the registration process. Go to the Cashier section, choose your preferred banking option and deposit at least $5. Find Texas vs. Texas A&M in the app and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market. Wait for the bet to settle, and look for your $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Place a $5 wager each day for the next five consecutive days to earn the full $250 in bonus bets. Use each bonus bet within seven days of issuance.

Want to know more before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review for a closer look at the app.

More FanDuel promos for existing users after Texas vs. Texas A&M

The bonuses do not stop once you use your welcome offer. FanDuel regularly rolls out boosts and special offers for current customers, and many tie directly to big games and weekly slates.

To see what is available, open the Promotions section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Check back often, because new offers appear throughout the college football season and beyond. Other FanDuel promo codes and deals may be available for upcoming rivalry games and bowl matchups.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.