Looking for the latest FanDuel promo code offer? On Friday, Nov. 27, new users can claim up to $250 in bonus bets with no code required. Start with a $5 wager on Denver at Pittsburgh. Check out more sportsbook promos for other offers.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Denver vs. Pittsburgh

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this FanDuel sign-up bonus. You place a $5 qualifying wager each day for five consecutive days, and each day triggers a $50 bonus bet. Your Denver vs. Pittsburgh wager serves as day 1, with kickoff set for 3 PM ET at Acrisure Stadium on Prime Video.

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo code new-user offer pays out win or lose. Here are the key terms to know before you bet:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as Denver vs. Pittsburgh.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat the $5 wager on the following consecutive days to maximize the offer.

If you skip a day during the promotional period, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned in any winnings.

Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and they cannot be cashed out.

Here is how it plays out on Black Friday. Say you put $5 on Denver and the Broncos extend their winning streak to seven games. You collect your winnings, and FanDuel still issues your $50 bonus bet within 72 hours of settlement.

Now say Pittsburgh pulls off the upset behind Mason Rudolph and a strong ground game. Your $5 wager loses, but you still receive the same $50 in bonus bets. Either way, you can start building toward the full $250 over the next four days.

Denver arrives at 8-2 and has led at halftime in five of its six straight wins. Pittsburgh is unbeaten at home and owns the league's third-ranked rushing defense. Whether you back the Broncos or the Steelers, that is a lot to weigh before locking in your first bet.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Denver vs. Pittsburgh odds at FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for the Black Friday matchup at 3 PM ET:

Moneyline: Denver -230, Pittsburgh +190.

Spread: Denver -4.5.

Total: 36.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Denver vs. Pittsburgh

Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets and place your first wager on the Black Friday game.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and tap to create your new account. Verify your identity and complete registration. Remember, no FanDuel promo code is needed. Open the Cashier and make an initial deposit of at least $5. Find Denver vs. Pittsburgh in the NFL section and choose your market. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the game. Wait for the wager to settle, then look for your $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Place a $5 wager each day for the next four consecutive days to collect the rest of the $250. Use each bonus bet within seven days of issuance, and withdraw any winnings once they clear.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is not the only way to add value at FanDuel. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, and many tie directly to marquee games like Denver vs. Pittsburgh.

To find them, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and head to the Promotions section. Check back often, since FanDuel promo codes and offers can change from week to week.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.