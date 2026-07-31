FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on MLB & WNBA, Get up to $200 in Bonus Bets

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available this July 31. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over five days, starting with Friday's loaded MLB and WNBA slate.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB & WNBA betting

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer does not require a code — just a new account and a minimum $5 deposit. Once you are registered, you wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days, earning a bet reset token for each qualifying day. Here is how the process breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create a new account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you receive your stake back — up to $200 — in bonus bets.

Friday's MLB and WNBA slate is a natural starting point for Day 1. Consider placing your first $5 wager on Red Sox-Dodgers, the clear headliner of the evening, or on Rangers-Astros if you want a rivalry-driven angle. If your Day 1 bet on, say, the Dodgers wins, you keep the profits and still receive your token to use on a separate wager. If it loses, your token covers the stake back in bonus bets, up to $200.

The WNBA side of the board also offers clean options. Wings-Mystics features Dallas' young core built around Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Arike Ogunbowale, while Storm-Dream gives bettors a road-versus-home-court storyline to work with. Either game works as a Day 1 target under this FanDuel sign-up bonus structure.

Keep in mind that bonus bets are not redeemable for cash and carry a one-time playthrough requirement before winnings can be withdrawn. Tokens are earned daily, so consistency across all five days is what unlocks the full value of this FanDuel promo code new-user offer. Bonus funds appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for MLB & WNBA

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Friday's first pitch or tip-off:

Register by clicking the offer link and completing the sign-up form. Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready. You must be located in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC) where FanDuel Sportsbook operates. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You will need it to claim your daily tokens and bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any accepted payment method. Place your first $5 wager on any MLB or WNBA market from Friday's slate — Red Sox-Dodgers, Rangers-Astros, Wings-Mystics, or any other game that interests you. Collect your bet reset token after your Day 1 wager settles, then use it on a bet between $1 and $200. Repeat for the next four days to maximize the full offer. Withdraw winnings after completing the one-time playthrough requirement. Bonus funds post within 72 hours of settlement.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users on MLB & WNBA

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers well beyond the welcome offer. Odds boosts, profit boosts, and same-game parlay specials are common features on busy sports nights like this one. The best place to find what is currently available is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new deals are updated regularly throughout the week.

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