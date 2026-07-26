FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on Yankees vs. Phillies and Get Up to $200 Back in Bonus Bets

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over five days, starting with up to $200 back on your first bet placed on Yankees vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball. This offer is live as of July 26.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Yankees vs. Phillies

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward to understand, but it does play out over five consecutive days. Each day you place a qualifying wager of at least $5, you receive a bet reset token. You can then use that token to place a bet between $1 and $200, and if that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets.

Sunday Night Baseball between the Yankees and Phillies is the perfect starting point for Day 1. Here is how the terms break down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create a new account.

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account.

Wager at least $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Winning bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of settlement and require one playthrough before withdrawal.

To put this in real terms, say you use your Day 1 token to bet $100 on the Phillies moneyline with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound. If Philadelphia wins, you keep your winnings. If the Yankees pull off the upset and your bet loses, FanDuel returns $100 in bonus bets. The same logic applies across all five days, giving you up to $200 back each time a token bet does not land.

No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is required at any point during registration. The FanDuel sign-up bonus activates automatically once you meet the deposit and wagering requirements. Keep in mind that FanDuel promo codes for this offer are not necessary, so do not let that slow down your sign-up process.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code offer for Yankees vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball

Getting started takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your welcome offer before first pitch:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready to complete the sign-up form. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Add a minimum of $5 to your new account. FanDuel accepts several payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any market for Yankees vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball to kick off Day 1. This qualifies you for your first bet reset token. Use your token: Place a bet between $1 and $200 with your token. If it loses, your stake comes back in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Repeat for five days: Continue wagering $5 per day on any available market to earn a token each day and maximize the full offer.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

Once you have claimed your welcome offer, FanDuel does not stop rewarding you. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions for returning customers throughout the week. The best place to find what is currently available is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently to reflect upcoming games and betting opportunities. Whether it is a big Sunday night matchup or a midweek slate, there is almost always something worth checking before you place your next bet.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.