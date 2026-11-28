New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

Use the FanDuel promo code offer to claim up to $250 in bonus bets on Auburn vs. Alabama. No code is required, and this offer is live as of Saturday, Nov. 28. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Auburn vs. Alabama

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer rewards new users who bet five days in a row. You place a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days, and each day triggers a $50 bonus bet. Your Iron Bowl wager counts as day 1.

No FanDuel promo code is required, so you can skip the code box entirely. This FanDuel sign-up bonus pays out whether your qualifying bet wins or loses. Here are the key terms to know before you jump in:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as Auburn vs. Alabama.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, win or lose.

Repeat the $5 wager on each of the next four days to earn the full $250. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Say you put $5 on Alabama to cover against Auburn on Saturday night. If the Crimson Tide win big, you collect your winnings, and your $50 bonus bet still arrives within 72 hours. If Auburn pulls off the upset and your bet loses, that same $50 bonus bet lands in your account all the same.

The matchup gives you plenty to chew on. No. 6 Alabama (9-2, 6-2 in SEC) hosts the 91st Iron Bowl with a possible spot in the SEC championship game on the line. Auburn (7-4, 4-4) is coming off a 59-17 win over Samford and already has a road upset of Georgia on its résumé, so the Tigers will not roll over.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, who rested his ankle in last week's 47-0 win over Chattanooga, enters the game "in a good spot," according to coach Kalen DeBoer. He has 2,480 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. Auburn coach Alex Golesh stressed the turnover battle, noting it "always has been and always will be the biggest key to winning."

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Auburn vs. Alabama odds at FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for Saturday's Iron Bowl, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET.

Moneyline: Auburn +526, Alabama -681.

Spread: Alabama -15.5.

Total: 49.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Auburn vs. Alabama

Follow these steps to lock in your Iron Bowl wager and start the five-day bonus streak.

Click any link in this article to open the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up page. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. No FanDuel promo code is needed. Verify your identity to complete registration. Head to the Cashier and make a deposit of at least $5. Find Auburn vs. Alabama and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market. Wait for your bet to settle, then look for $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Place a $5 wager on each of the next four days to collect the full $250 in bonus bets.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promos for existing users after Auburn vs. Alabama

The Iron Bowl is just the start. FanDuel regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers across college football, the NFL, the NBA and more. You can find them all by opening the Promotions tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Check that tab before every game day so you never miss a new offer. With rivalry week in full swing, there is always a fresh way to put your football knowledge to work. Other FanDuel promo codes may come and go, so keep an eye on the app for what is live right now.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.