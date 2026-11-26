The FanDuel promo code offer delivers up to $250 in bonus bets for new users, and no code is required. As of Thursday, Nov. 26, you can start by betting on Chiefs vs. Bills. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Chiefs vs. Bills

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim this FanDuel sign-up bonus. You place a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days, and each day triggers a $50 bonus bet. Tonight's Chiefs vs. Bills game at 8:20 PM ET on NBC counts as day 1.

Here are the key terms for this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as the Chiefs vs. Bills spread, moneyline or total.

Win or lose, FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Repeat the $5 wager on each of the next four days. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets stay valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

The bonus bet stake is not returned in any winnings.

Here is how it plays out with a $5 wager on Buffalo to win. If Josh Allen and the Bills beat Kansas City, you collect your winnings and still get $50 in bonus bets. If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs pull off the road upset, you still get the same $50 in bonus bets.

Either way, the Chiefs vs. Bills result does not change your bonus. This matchup carries plenty of weight, with Buffalo at 9-1 leading the AFC and Kansas City at 8-2. Buffalo owns the league's second-ranked rushing attack at 146.9 yards per game, while Kansas City's top-ranked red-zone defense has allowed touchdowns on just 36% of opponents' possessions.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn. If you use a bonus bet on an eligible wager and it wins, the winnings become withdrawable, but the bonus bet stake does not return. That makes the FanDuel promo codes landscape simple for new users, since this offer needs no code at all.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Chiefs vs. Bills odds on FanDuel

Moneyline: Kansas City +132, Buffalo -156.

Spread: Buffalo -3.

Total: 45.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Chiefs vs. Bills

Follow these steps to lock in your FanDuel sign-up bonus before kickoff.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register for a new account. Verify your identity as prompted. Open the Cashier section and make a deposit of at least $5. Find Chiefs vs. Bills and choose a market, such as the moneyline, spread or total. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5. Check your account within 72 hours of settlement for your $50 in bonus bets. Place a $5 wager on each of the next four days to collect the full $250 in bonus bets.

Want more detail before you sign up? Read our complete FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users after Chiefs vs. Bills

FanDuel keeps the value coming for current customers well beyond the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, bonus bet opportunities and special offers tied to major games and events.

To find what is available, open the Promotions section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Check back often, since new offers appear throughout the week and around big matchups like tonight's Thanksgiving finale.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.