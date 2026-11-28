New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

The FanDuel promo code offer delivers up to $250 in bonus bets on Saturday, Nov. 28, and no code is required. Bet $5 on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia to start. Check out more sportsbook promos too.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Here is the good news: no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this FanDuel sign-up bonus. You earn a $50 bonus bet each day for five consecutive days, which adds up to $250. Your wager on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia counts as day 1.

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is simple to follow, but the details matter. Keep these terms in mind before you place your first bet:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market. For day 1, I recommend a bet on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia.

Whether your bet wins or loses, FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Repeat the $5 wager on each of the next four days to collect the full $250. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Your bonus bets stay valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and they cannot be cashed out.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings, and you cannot withdraw bonus bets.

Here is how it plays out with this game. Say you put $5 on Georgia to cover the spread. If the Bulldogs cover, you collect your winnings and your $50 bonus bets. If Georgia Tech covers instead, you still receive the $50 in bonus bets after your wager settles.

Georgia comes in as the No. 1 team at 10-1 and has won four straight games by at least 19 points. Gunner Stockton has thrown six touchdowns with no interceptions since the Bulldogs' loss to Auburn on Oct. 17. Chris Cole and a defense that allows an SEC-best 13.9 points per game headline a unit that has given up just one first-half touchdown in that span.

Georgia Tech limps in at 3-8 and may start redshirt sophomore Graham Knowles at quarterback after injuries to Alberto Mendoza and Grady Adamson. The Yellow Jackets average 24.0 points per game and allow 31.5. Georgia has not lost to Georgia Tech since 2016, so the Bulldogs are chasing a ninth straight win in the series.

FanDuel odds for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Here are the current FanDuel odds for Saturday's 3:30 PM ET kickoff in Athens:

Moneyline: Georgia Tech +2717, Georgia -12250.

Spread: Georgia -35.5.

Total: 55.5.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Follow these steps to lock in your bonus bets and place your day 1 wager on the rivalry game.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register your account, then verify your identity. Open the "Cashier" section, choose your preferred banking option, and deposit at least $5. Find Georgia Tech vs. Georgia in the college football markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. Wait for your bet to settle and look for $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Place a $5 wager on each of the next four days to collect the rest of the $250. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance. Any winnings from a bonus bet become withdrawable, though the bonus stake is not returned.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The fun does not stop after your welcome offer. FanDuel regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, so there is often something new to use on the next big game.

Tap the "Promotions" tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live today. Checking in before each slate helps you catch offers before they expire.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.