New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

Looking for a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets ? New users can claim it by betting on Packers vs. Rams on Thanksgiving Eve. As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, this deal stands out among the top sportsbook promos available.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Packers vs. Rams

Good news for new bettors: no FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. You simply sign up, deposit and wager $5 or more each day for five consecutive days. Each day you qualify triggers a $50 bonus bet, which adds up to $250 in bonus bets.

The Packers vs. Rams game on Wednesday, Nov. 25 serves as your Day 1 wager. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM ET at SoFi Stadium, and the game streams exclusively on Netflix. Your $5 qualifying bet can go on any betting market, so you can back the moneyline, the spread, the total or a player prop.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus pays out whether your first bet wins or loses. Say you put $5 on the Packers moneyline at +122. If Green Bay wins, you collect your winnings and still get $50 in bonus bets. If the Rams win instead, you lose your $5 stake but still receive the $50 in bonus bets.

Here are the key terms for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, win or lose.

Repeat the $5 wager on each of the next four consecutive days to earn the full $250. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and they cannot be cashed out.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

The matchup gives you plenty to think about when picking your first bet. Both teams enter at 6-4, and Los Angeles has won four straight heading into its bye week. Green Bay has won five consecutive meetings with the Rams, including a 24-19 victory at SoFi Stadium in 2024. The Packers also look to bounce back from a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Playoff stakes add extra spice. Green Bay currently holds the NFC's seventh and final postseason spot, while the Rams sit just outside the picture. Jordan Love and reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford headline this first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, so the FanDuel promo codes you may have seen elsewhere pale next to a no-code offer tied to a showdown like this.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Packers vs. Rams odds at FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for the Thanksgiving Eve matchup, set for 8:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Packers +122, Rams -145.

Spread: Rams -3.

Total: 45.5.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Packers vs. Rams

Follow these steps to lock in your welcome offer and place your Day 1 bet on the Packers vs. Rams game.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account. Verify your identity to qualify for the welcome offer. Open the Cashier section and make a deposit of at least $5. Find the Packers vs. Rams game and choose a market, such as the moneyline, spread or total. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 without using bonus funds or profit boosts. Wait for your bet to settle and look for your $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Repeat your $5 wager each day for the next four days to collect the full $250 in bonus bets.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the start. FanDuel rolls out boosts and bonuses throughout the NFL season, and existing customers can grab them on big games like Packers vs. Rams.

Tap the Promotions tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is live today. Check back often, since new offers appear around marquee matchups and holiday slates like Thanksgiving week.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.